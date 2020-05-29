2018 Can-Am Outlander XMR 650

+ taxes & licensing
40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2
Excellent condition! Financing available!!! Real nice wheels, power steering, winch, front bumper, color match embroidered seat. Really cool bike!$11,500Year2018MakeCan AmModel850 XMR Outlander EPSMileage6300 kmEngine850 ccDrive4WDColorRedFuel Systemfuel injected
