$11,500

+ taxes & licensing

MIKE'S RECREATION & CYCLE

902-899-2384

2018 Can-Am Outlander XMR 650

850

Location

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

902-899-2384

$11,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • 6,300KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5120150
  • VIN: 3JBLWAU40JJ000307
Exterior Colour
Orange
Body Style
ATV
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
2-cylinder
Passengers
2

Excellent condition! Financing available!!! Real nice wheels, power steering, winch, front bumper, color match embroidered seat. Really cool bike!

$11,500Year2018MakeCan AmModel850 XMR Outlander EPSMileage6300 kmEngine850 ccDrive4WDColorRedFuel Systemfuel injected
Additional Features
  • FINANCING AVAILABLE!

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

902-899-XXXX

902-899-2384

