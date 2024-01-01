$7,995+ tax & licensing
2018 CAN AM Outlander650 XMR EPS
2018 CAN AM Outlander650 XMR EPS
Mike's Recreation & Cycle
40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2
902-899-2384
$7,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
5,180MI
Excellent Condition
- Body Style ATV
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Mileage 5,180 MI
Vehicle Description
Excellent condition,financing available,power steering,new bear claw tires,mag wheels,front bumper with LED light bar,wench,mirrors,rear passenger seat,rear fender protectors with foot pegs,hand guards,two keys,very well looked after bike
$7,995 +hst
Year 2018
Make Can Am
Model O
Mike's Recreation & Cycle
40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2
2018 CAN AM Outlander650 XMR EPS