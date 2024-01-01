2018 CAN AM Outlander650 XMR EPS

Menu
Excellent condition,financing available,power steering,new bear claw tires,mag wheels,front bumper with LED light bar,wench,mirrors,rear passenger seat,rear fender protectors with foot pegs,hand guards,two keys,very well looked after bike

$7,995 +hst
Year    2018
Make    Can Am
Model    O

5,180 MI

Details Description

Used
5,180MI
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style ATV
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Mileage 5,180 MI

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition,financing available,power steering,new bear claw tires,mag wheels,front bumper with LED light bar,wench,mirrors,rear passenger seat,rear fender protectors with foot pegs,hand guards,two keys,very well looked after bike

$7,995 +hst
Year    2018
Make    Can Am
Model    O

