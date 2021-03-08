Menu
2018 Chevrolet Equinox

105,912 KM

Details Description

$18,900

+ tax & licensing
$18,900

+ taxes & licensing

Scammell Auto Limited

902-843-3313

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

LT AWD

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

LT AWD

Location

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-3313

$18,900

+ taxes & licensing

105,912KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6652757
  Stock #: 806
  VIN: 2GNAXREV2J6115854

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black & Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 806
  • Mileage 105,912 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a Sharp looking SUV that is AWD? This 2018 Chevy Equinox could be the one for you! This vehicle comes with Power Windows, Power locks, Back up Camera, Heated Seats, Push To Start, Remote Start, Turbo engine, Bluetooth Calling & Audio, Air, Cruise, Tilt, Satellite Radio capability, Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights, USb port, AWD mode and More! This Suv only has 106,000 kms and we are asking $18,900!


This car comes with A New Multi Point Safety Inspection, 1 Month Powertrain Warranty, and an option to extend the warranty to what you would like! We offer competitive finance rates from Major banks including RBC, Scotiabank, CIBC, ScotiaDealer advantage and more! All credit applications welcome with over 13 lenders to give you the best shot at getting approved. Scammell Auto proudly serves the Truro, Bible Hill, New Glasgow, Antigonish, Cape Breton, Dartmouth, Halifax, Kentville, Amherst, Sackville, and greater area of Nova Scotia and New Brunswick. Scammell Auto Limited is a family run and operated business, come see us today for a unique and pleasant buying experience! You can view all of our inventory online @ www.scammellautosales.ca or give us a call- 902-843-3313 (office) or anytime at 902-899-8428. Scammell Auto Limited- Where Friends, Send Friends!

Email Scammell Auto Limited

Scammell Auto Limited

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

