Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom 4WD 62000KM - Features including air conditioning, backup camera, touchscreen display and alloy rims</p><p> </p><p>Delivery Anywhere In NOVA SCOTIA, NEW BRUNSWICK, PEI & NEW FOUNDLAND! - Offering all makes and models - Ford, Chevrolet, Dodge, Mercedes, BMW, Audi, Kia, Toyota, Honda, GMC, Mazda, Hyundai, Subaru, Nissan and much much more! </p><p> </p><p>Call 902-843-5511 or Apply Online www.jgauto.ca/get-approved - We Make It Easy!</p><p> </p><p>Here at JG Financing and Auto Sales we guarantee that our pre-owned vehicles are both reliable and safe. Interest Rates Starting at 3.49%. This vehicle will have a 2 year motor vehicle inspection completed to ensure that it is safe for you and your family. This vehicle comes with a fresh oil change, full tank of fuel and free MVIs for life! </p><p> </p><p>APPLY TODAY!</p><p> </p><p> www.jgauto.ca/get-approved</p>

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

62,000 KM

Details Description Features

$33,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

4WD Crew Cab 153.0" Custom

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

4WD Crew Cab 153.0" Custom

Location

JG Financing & Auto Sales

8 Treaty Trail, Truro, NS B6L 1V9

902-843-5511

  1. 1702060265
  2. 1702060337
  3. 1702060322
  4. 1702060341
  5. 1702060334
  6. 1702060330
  7. 1702060340
  8. 1702060407
  9. 1702060417
  10. 1702060409
  11. 1702060413
  12. 1702060414
  13. 1702060412
  14. 1702060415
  15. 1702060409
  16. 1702060415
Contact Seller

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
Sale

$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
62,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GCUKPEC1JG541305

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 62,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom 4WD 62000KM - Features including air conditioning, backup camera, touchscreen display and alloy rims

 

Delivery Anywhere In NOVA SCOTIA, NEW BRUNSWICK, PEI & NEW FOUNDLAND! - Offering all makes and models - Ford, Chevrolet, Dodge, Mercedes, BMW, Audi, Kia, Toyota, Honda, GMC, Mazda, Hyundai, Subaru, Nissan and much much more! 

 

Call 902-843-5511 or Apply Online www.jgauto.ca/get-approved - We Make It Easy!

 

Here at JG Financing and Auto Sales we guarantee that our pre-owned vehicles are both reliable and safe. Interest Rates Starting at 3.49%. This vehicle will have a 2 year motor vehicle inspection completed to ensure that it is safe for you and your family. This vehicle comes with a fresh oil change, full tank of fuel and free MVI's for life! 

 

APPLY TODAY!

 

 www.jgauto.ca/get-approved

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From JG Financing & Auto Sales

Used 2020 Ford F-250 XL for sale in Truro, NS
2020 Ford F-250 XL 127,600 KM $56,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Mitsubishi RVR AWD 4dr CVT SE *Ltd Avail* for sale in Truro, NS
2015 Mitsubishi RVR AWD 4dr CVT SE *Ltd Avail* 208,000 KM $8,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Jeep Wrangler Sport 4X4 for sale in Truro, NS
2020 Jeep Wrangler Sport 4X4 109,000 KM $34,995 + tax & lic

Email JG Financing & Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
JG Financing & Auto Sales

JG Financing & Auto Sales

8 Treaty Trail, Truro, NS B6L 1V9

Call Dealer

902-843-XXXX

(click to show)

902-843-5511

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

JG Financing & Auto Sales

902-843-5511

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500