2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

123,000 KM

$34,995

+ tax & licensing
Auto World Truro

902-895-7444

LS / Clean Car Fax / Only $266 Bi-Weekly!

Location

Auto World Truro

204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1

902-895-7444

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

123,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8090905
  • VIN: 1GCVKNECXJZ108378

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 123,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 5.3L 

Clean Car Fax!

Spray In BedLiner!

Will come with a fresh under coating the time of sale!

Has the durable Gas V8 5.3L/325 engine

It has the following options: auto transmission, backup camera, power door locks, HID headlamps, 7 touch screen, and 20 inch wheels and more!

Financing For Everyone @ Only $266 Bi-Weekly!

Paying Top Dollar For All Trades!

Also Get up To $5000 CASH back!!!!

Stop by Auto World Truro Today or message us!

This deal wont last long!

With second-to-none quality control, unbeatable prices and incredible selection, you can be confident you will find the deal you are looking for at Auto World Sales & Service.  We work incredibly hard during our multi-point inspection to exceed all expectations, we include professional detailing, NS Safety and Inspection, Lube/oil & air filter changes as well as a thorough road test!  Please feel free to contact us by phone, e-mail or visit in person if you have any questions or to discuss your motoring needs. CarProof reports are available on all units.

Change your thinking about buying your next vehicle, Auto World Sales & Service, where every sold vehicle qualifies for a free oil change and free MVIs for life*

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
AM/FM Radio
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Daytime Running Lights
Trailer Hitch
HID Headlights
Bluetooth Connection

Auto World Truro

Auto World Truro

204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1

