2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

115,000 KM

$33,995

+ tax & licensing
$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto World Truro

902-895-7444

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT Z71 | CLEAN CAR FAX | NEW ALL SEASON TIRES

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT Z71 | CLEAN CAR FAX | NEW ALL SEASON TIRES

Auto World Truro

204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1

902-895-7444

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

115,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 8973880
  VIN: 3GCUKRECXJG172553

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 115,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Chevrolet Silverado LT Z71

Features Include: CARFAX History , Powerful 5.3L V8 Engine, Z71 Off-Road Package, Four Wheel Drive, Back- Up Camera, OnStar Service, Running Boards, Tow Package, Trailer Hitch, XM Radio, Power Group, Cloth Seats, Bluetooth and So Much More!

Financing For All Credit!

Up to $5000 Cash Back!

Same Day Financing!

 

Auto World Truro's “Satisfaction Guaranteed” checklist! This checklist is completed on every sale of a vehicle!

 

Checklist: 

- Brand new 2 year MVI 

- FREE 30 day warranty (with many options to extend at great prices)

- Vehicle comes fully detailed inside and out 

- Fresh oil change 

- Brand New or like new tires (winter or summer depending on the season) 

-  CarProof reports are available on all units.

With second-to-none quality control, unbeatable prices and incredible selection, you can be confident you will find the deal you are looking for at Auto World Sales & Service. We work incredibly hard during our multi-point inspection to exceed all expectations, we include professional detailing, NS Safety and Inspection, Lube/oil & air filter changes as well as a thorough road test!  Please feel free to contact us by phone, e-mail or visit in person if you have any questions or to discuss your motoring needs. CarProof reports are available on all units.

Change your thinking about buying your next vehicle, Auto World Sales & Service, where every sold vehicle qualifies for a free oil change and free MVIs for life*

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
HID Headlights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Auto World Truro

Auto World Truro

204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1

