Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

80,447 KM

Details Description Features

$32,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto World Truro

902-895-7444

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom 4X4

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom 4X4

Location

Auto World Truro

204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1

902-895-7444

  1. 1675262724
  2. 1675262763
  3. 1675262764
  4. 1675262764
  5. 1675262765
  6. 1675262764
  7. 1675262764
  8. 1675262764
  9. 1675262764
  10. 1675262765
  11. 1675262765
  12. 1675262764
  13. 1675262764
  14. 1675262764
  15. 1675262765
  16. 1675262764
  17. 1675262765
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

80,447KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9570283
  • VIN: 3gcukpec6jg448909

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 80,447 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 CHEVY SILVERADO 15OO CUSTOM 4X4

Clean Carfax | Back up Camera | Alloy Wheels

Financing For All Credit!

Up to $5000 Cash Back!

Same Day Financing!

Auto World Truro's “Satisfaction Guaranteed” checklist! This checklist is completed on every sale of a vehicle!

Checklist: 

- Brand new 2 year MVI 

- Vehicle comes fully detailed inside and out 

- Fresh oil change

- CarProof reports are available on all units.

With second-to-none quality control, unbeatable prices and incredible selection, you can be confident you will find the deal you are looking for at Auto World Sales & Service. We work incredibly hard during our multi-point inspection to exceed all expectations, we include professional detailing, NS Safety and Inspection, Lube/oil & air filter changes as well as a thorough road test!  Please feel free to contact us by phone, e-mail or visit in person if you have any questions or to discuss your motoring needs. CarProof reports are available on all units.

Change your thinking about buying your next vehicle, Auto World Sales & Service, where every sold vehicle qualifies for a free oil change and free MVIs for life*

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Warranty Available
SiriusXM Radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto World Truro

2018 Chevrolet Silve...
 80,447 KM
$32,995 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Silve...
 114,076 KM
$29,995 + tax & lic
2014 Honda Civic LX
 151,000 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto World Truro

Auto World Truro

Auto World Truro

204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1

Call Dealer

902-895-XXXX

(click to show)

902-895-7444

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory