2018 Chevrolet Spark

142,419 KM

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

JG Financing & Auto Sales

902-843-5511

2018 Chevrolet Spark

2018 Chevrolet Spark

LT

2018 Chevrolet Spark

LT

JG Financing & Auto Sales

8 Treaty Trail, Truro, NS B6L 1V9

902-843-5511

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

142,419KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7859721
  Stock #: 474021
  VIN: KL8CD6SA4JC474021

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 142,419 KM

Vehicle Description

DESCRIPTION

JG Financing and Auto Sales- CLEAN 2018 Chevrolet Spark LT - 142419KM - Delivery Anywhere In NOVA SCOTIA, NEW BRUNSWICK, PEI & NEW FOUNDLAND! - Offering all makes and models - Ford, Chevrolet, Dodge, Mercedes, BMW, Audi, Kia, Toyota, Honda, GMC, Mazda, Hyundai, Subaru, Nissan and much much more! Call 902-843-5511 or Apply Online www.jgauto.ca/get-approved - We Make It Easy!

 

 

 

Try calling one of the sales reps directly!

(902) 956-4777 for Christian

(902) 890-0020 for Cal

(902) 956-3878 for Kevin


 

 

 

Here at JG Financing and Auto Sales we guarantee that our pre-owned vehicles are both reliable and safe. Interest Rates Starting at 4.29% This vehicle will have a 2 year motor vehicle inspection completed to ensure that it is safe for you and your family. This vehicle comes with a fresh oil change and fre MVI's for life!!! APPLY TODAY www.jgauto.ca/get-approved

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Engine Immobilizer
WiFi Hotspot
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

JG Financing & Auto Sales

JG Financing & Auto Sales

8 Treaty Trail, Truro, NS B6L 1V9

