2018 Ford F-150

99,601 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Zacks Auto Sales

902-843-3900

Location

Zacks Auto Sales

339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1

902-843-3900

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

99,601KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10440030
  • Stock #: 91019
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EPXJFB91019

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 91019
  • Mileage 99,601 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Zacks Auto Sales

Zacks Auto Sales

339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1

902-843-XXXX

902-843-3900

