$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 9 , 6 0 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10440030

10440030 Stock #: 91019

91019 VIN: 1FTEW1EPXJFB91019

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # 91019

Mileage 99,601 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features 4x4 n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.