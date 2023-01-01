Menu
2018 Ford F-250

92,785 KM

Details

$54,995

+ tax & licensing
$54,995

+ taxes & licensing

JG Financing & Auto Sales

902-843-5511

2018 Ford F-250

2018 Ford F-250

XL

2018 Ford F-250

XL

Location

JG Financing & Auto Sales

8 Treaty Trail, Truro, NS B6L 1V9

902-843-5511

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Sale

$54,995

+ taxes & licensing

92,785KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9551536
  VIN: 1FT7X2BT3JEC30438

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 92,785 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Ford F-250 XL 4WD - 92785KM - Features including air conditioning, backup camera, touchscreen display and alloy rims

 

Delivery Anywhere In NOVA SCOTIA, NEW BRUNSWICK, PEI & NEW FOUNDLAND! - Offering all makes and models - Ford, Chevrolet, Dodge, Mercedes, BMW, Audi, Kia, Toyota, Honda, GMC, Mazda, Hyundai, Subaru, Nissan and much much more! 

 

Call 902-843-5511 or Apply Online www.jgauto.ca/get-approved - We Make It Easy!

 

Here at JG Financing and Auto Sales we guarantee that our pre-owned vehicles are both reliable and safe. Interest Rates Starting at 3.49%. This vehicle will have a 2 year motor vehicle inspection completed to ensure that it is safe for you and your family. This vehicle comes with a fresh oil change, full tank of ful and free MVI's for life! 

 

APPLY TODAY!

 

 www.jgauto.ca/get-approved

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
AM/FM Radio
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Turbocharged

