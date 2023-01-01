$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Zacks Auto Sales
902-843-3900
2018 GMC Sierra 1500
2018 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE
Location
Zacks Auto Sales
339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1
902-843-3900
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
130,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10366941
- Stock #: 61723
- VIN: 1GTN2MEC2JZ361723
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 130,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Zacks Auto Sales
Zacks Auto Sales
339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1