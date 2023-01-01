Menu
2018 GMC Sierra 1500

130,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Zacks Auto Sales

902-843-3900

SLE

SLE

339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1

902-843-3900

130,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10366941
  • Stock #: 61723
  • VIN: 1GTN2MEC2JZ361723

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 130,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1

902-843-3900

