2018 GMC Sierra 1500 4WD Crew Cab 143.5 SLE 147000KM - Features including powered heated seats, air conditioning, backup camera, touchscreen display and alloy rims

Delivery Anywhere In NOVA SCOTIA, NEW BRUNSWICK, PEI & NEW FOUNDLAND! - Offering all makes and models - Ford, Chevrolet, Dodge, Mercedes, BMW, Audi, Kia, Toyota, Honda, GMC, Mazda, Hyundai, Subaru, Nissan and much much more! 

Call 902-843-5511 or Apply Online www.jgauto.ca/get-approved - We Make It Easy!

Here at JG Financing and Auto Sales we guarantee that our pre-owned vehicles are both reliable and safe. Interest Rates Starting at 3.49%. This vehicle will have a 2 year motor vehicle inspection completed to ensure that it is safe for you and your family. This vehicle comes with a fresh oil change, full tank of fuel and free MVIs for life! 

APPLY TODAY!

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

147,000 KM

$32,995

+ tax & licensing
JG Financing & Auto Sales

8 Treaty Trail, Truro, NS B6L 1V9

902-843-5511

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

147,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GTU2MEC9JG565429

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 565429
  • Mileage 147,000 KM

2018 GMC Sierra 1500 4WD Crew Cab 143.5" SLE 147000KM - Features including powered heated seats, air conditioning, backup camera, touchscreen display and alloy rims

 

Delivery Anywhere In NOVA SCOTIA, NEW BRUNSWICK, PEI & NEW FOUNDLAND! - Offering all makes and models - Ford, Chevrolet, Dodge, Mercedes, BMW, Audi, Kia, Toyota, Honda, GMC, Mazda, Hyundai, Subaru, Nissan and much much more! 

 

Call 902-843-5511 or Apply Online www.jgauto.ca/get-approved - We Make It Easy!

 

Here at JG Financing and Auto Sales we guarantee that our pre-owned vehicles are both reliable and safe. Interest Rates Starting at 3.49%. This vehicle will have a 2 year motor vehicle inspection completed to ensure that it is safe for you and your family. This vehicle comes with a fresh oil change, full tank of fuel and free MVI's for life! 

 

APPLY TODAY!

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

HID Headlights
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

8 Treaty Trail, Truro, NS B6L 1V9

902-843-5511

