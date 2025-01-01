$21,900+ tax & licensing
2018 GMC Sierra 1500
Base Double Cab 4WD
2018 GMC Sierra 1500
Base Double Cab 4WD
Location
Scammell Auto Limited
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3
902-843-3313
$21,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
233,500KM
VIN 1GTV2LEC0JZ321800
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # CW-1800
- Mileage 233,500 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Scammell Auto Limited
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3
$21,900
+ taxes & licensing
Scammell Auto Limited
902-843-3313
2018 GMC Sierra 1500