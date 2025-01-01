Menu
<p><strong>Affordable Lifted 2018 GMC SIERRA 1500 4WD Crew Cab SLE</strong></p><p><span style=text-decoration: underline;>BRAND NEW INSPECTION –  30-DAY WARRANTY – CLEAN CARFAX!</span></p><p> </p><p><em><strong>KEY HIGHLIGHTS!!!</strong></em></p><p>Great Deal + Easy Financing Available! We price all of our vehicles below market value for a quick sale! Cash or financing options are available for qualified buyers.</p><p>- Freshly detailed</p><p>- 194,000 Kilometers</p><p>- FULLY SERVICED AND CERTIFIED  </p><p>- 4X4</p><p>- Automatic Transmission</p><p>- BRAND NEW 2-YEAR INSPECTION</p><p>- FREE-30 DAY POWERTRAIN WITH EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE.</p><p>- FRESH OIL CHANGE OR LIKE-NEW OIL</p><p>- TIRES TO MATCH THE SEASON</p><p> </p><p><strong>FINANCING AVAILABLE!!</strong></p><p>Submit Your Application at www.affordableautosales.ca (http://www.affordableautosales.ca/)  </p><p> </p><p>Call / Text: 902-890-9423</p><p>Email: info@affordableautosales.ca</p>

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

194,000 KM

$25,999

+ taxes & licensing
2018 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

12899945

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

Affordable Auto Sales NS

731 Willow Street, Truro, NS B2N 5H2

(902) 890-9423

$25,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
194,000KM
VIN 3GTU2MEC5JG252720

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 194,000 KM

Affordable Lifted 2018 GMC SIERRA 1500 4WD Crew Cab SLE

BRAND NEW INSPECTION –  30-DAY WARRANTY – CLEAN CARFAX!

 

KEY HIGHLIGHTS!!!

Great Deal + Easy Financing Available! We price all of our vehicles below market value for a quick sale! Cash or financing options are available for qualified buyers.

- Freshly detailed

- 194,000 Kilometers

- FULLY SERVICED AND CERTIFIED  

- 4X4

- Automatic Transmission

- BRAND NEW 2-YEAR INSPECTION

- FREE-30 DAY POWERTRAIN WITH EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE.

- FRESH OIL CHANGE OR LIKE-NEW OIL

- TIRES TO MATCH THE SEASON

 

FINANCING AVAILABLE!!

Submit Your Application at www.affordableautosales.ca (http://www.affordableautosales.ca/)  

 

Call / Text: 902-890-9423

Email: info@affordableautosales.ca

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

HID Headlights
Privacy Glass

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Affordable Auto Sales NS

Affordable Auto Sales NS

731 Willow Street, Truro, NS B2N 5H2

(902) 890-9423

$25,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Affordable Auto Sales NS

(902) 890-9423

2018 GMC Sierra 1500