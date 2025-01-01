Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Honda Civic

134,000 KM

Details

$15,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Honda Civic

SE Honda Sensing Sedan CVT

Watch This Vehicle
12173983

2018 Honda Civic

SE Honda Sensing Sedan CVT

Location

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-3313

Contact Seller

$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
134,000KM
VIN 2hgfc2f6xjh034907

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 134,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Scammell Auto Limited

Used 2014 Mazda MAZDA3 i Touring AT 5-Door for sale in Truro, NS
2014 Mazda MAZDA3 i Touring AT 5-Door 132,000 KM $9,900 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Hyundai Tucson SE w/Preferred Package AWD, LEATHER for sale in Truro, NS
2016 Hyundai Tucson SE w/Preferred Package AWD, LEATHER 123,500 KM $14,900 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Hyundai Elantra Coupe A/T / ALLOY WHEELS / HEATED SEATS for sale in Truro, NS
2014 Hyundai Elantra Coupe A/T / ALLOY WHEELS / HEATED SEATS 190,000 KM $9,900 + tax & lic

Email Scammell Auto Limited

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Scammell Auto Limited

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

Call Dealer

902-843-XXXX

(click to show)

902-843-3313

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

Scammell Auto Limited

902-843-3313

Contact Seller
2018 Honda Civic