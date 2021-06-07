+ taxes & licensing
902-843-3313
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3
902-843-3313
+ taxes & licensing
Looking for a sharp car with low kms? Well come check out this 2018 Honda Civic Si Coupe, with only 70,000 kms on it! It also comes with lots of options that make it an even better buy! Starting with Alloy Wheels, Air Conditioning, Heated Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, Back Up Camera, Touch Screen Display, Sport Mode, Rear Spoiler, Fog Lights, Push To Start, Bluetooth Audio & Calling, Cruise Control, Satellite Radio, Traction Control, and a USB Port. List Price: $28,900.
This car comes with A New Multi Point Safety Inspection, 1 Month Powertrain Warranty, and an option to extend the warranty to what you would like! We offer competitive finance rates from Major banks including RBC, Scotiabank, CIBC, ScotiaDealer advantage and more! All credit applications welcome with over 13 lenders to give you the best shot at getting approved. Scammell Auto proudly serves the Truro, Bible Hill, New Glasgow, Antigonish, Cape Breton, Dartmouth, Halifax, Kentville, Amherst, Sackville, and greater area of Nova Scotia and New Brunswick. Scammell Auto Limited is a family run and operated business, come see us today for a unique and pleasant buying experience! You can view all of our inventory online @ www.scammellautosales.ca or give us a call- 902-843-3313 (office) or anytime at 902-899-8428. Scammell Auto Limited- Where Friends, Send Friends!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3