Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Honda CR-V

129,000 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Honda CR-V

Touring AWD

Watch This Vehicle
12935348

2018 Honda CR-V

Touring AWD

Location

Zacks Auto Sales

339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1

902-843-3900

  1. 12935348
  2. 12935348
  3. 12935348
  4. 12935348
  5. 12935348
  6. 12935348
  7. 12935348
  8. 12935348
  9. 12935348
  10. 12935348
  11. 12935348
  12. 12935348
  13. 12935348
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
129,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HKRW2H95JH138500

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 129,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Lane Assist
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry;Sunroof / Moonroof
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Leather Seats;Navigation System;Power Seats;Power Windows;Remote Start;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Zacks Auto Sales

Used 2014 Honda Civic Sedan Touring CVT for sale in Truro, NS
2014 Honda Civic Sedan Touring CVT 0 $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 RAM 1500 Express 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7
2018 RAM 1500 Express 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box *Ltd Avail* 110,000 KM $27,999 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Nissan Murano AWD SV for sale in Truro, NS
2024 Nissan Murano AWD SV 55,080 KM $34,999 + tax & lic

Email Zacks Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Zacks Auto Sales

Zacks Auto Sales

339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1

Call Dealer

902-843-XXXX

(click to show)

902-843-3900

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Zacks Auto Sales

902-843-3900

2018 Honda CR-V