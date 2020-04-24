Menu
2018 Honda CRF

2018 Honda CRF

MIKE'S RECREATION & CYCLE

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

902-899-2384

$2,000

+ taxes & licensing

  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4934817
  • VIN: LALAE0425J3500174
Exterior Colour
Red/white

Like brand new,only a half tank of gas run though this bike,3 speed automatic,has turn down idol screw for new riders,here on consignment

$2,000
Year 2018
Make Honda
Model CRF 50F
Mileage 0 km
Engine 50 cc
Color Red
Fuel System carburetor
Cooling System air cooled

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

902-899-XXXX

902-899-2384

Send A Message