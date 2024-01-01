Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Hyundai Elantra

118,000 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Hyundai Elantra

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Hyundai Elantra

Location

Zacks Auto Sales

339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1

902-843-3900

  1. 10963274
  2. 10963274
  3. 10963274
  4. 10963274
  5. 10963274
  6. 10963274
  7. 10963274
  8. 10963274
  9. 10963274
  10. 10963274
  11. 10963274
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
118,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHD84LF6JU678369

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 78369
  • Mileage 118,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Zacks Auto Sales

Used 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTD Custom Trail Boss for sale in Truro, NS
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTD Custom Trail Boss 40,652 KM $45,888 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD Custom for sale in Truro, NS
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD Custom 34,095 KM $66,999 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck for sale in Truro, NS
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 86,925 KM $29,888 + tax & lic

Email Zacks Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Zacks Auto Sales

Zacks Auto Sales

339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1

Call Dealer

902-843-XXXX

(click to show)

902-843-3900

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Zacks Auto Sales

902-843-3900

Contact Seller
2018 Hyundai Elantra