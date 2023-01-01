Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Hyundai Elantra

157,955 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

JG Financing & Auto Sales

902-843-5511

Contact Seller
2018 Hyundai Elantra

2018 Hyundai Elantra

L Manual

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Hyundai Elantra

L Manual

Location

JG Financing & Auto Sales

8 Treaty Trail, Truro, NS B6L 1V9

902-843-5511

  1. 1676051684
  2. 1676051747
  3. 1676051747
  4. 1676051747
  5. 1676051747
  6. 1676051748
  7. 1676051748
  8. 1676051747
  9. 1676051746
  10. 1676051747
  11. 1676051747
  12. 1676051747
  13. 1676051747
  14. 1676051747
  15. 1676051747
  16. 1676051747
  17. 1676051747
  18. 1676051747
  19. 1676051747
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Sale

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
157,955KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9605584
  • VIN: 5NPD74LF7JH354817

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 157,955 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Hyundai Elantra L Manual - 157955KM - Includes heated seats!

 

Delivery Anywhere In NOVA SCOTIA, NEW BRUNSWICK, PEI & NEW FOUNDLAND! - Offering all makes and models - Ford, Chevrolet, Dodge, Mercedes, BMW, Audi, Kia, Toyota, Honda, GMC, Mazda, Hyundai, Subaru, Nissan and much much more! 

 

Call 902-843-5511 or Apply Online www.jgauto.ca/get-approved - We Make It Easy!

 

Here at JG Financing and Auto Sales we guarantee that our pre-owned vehicles are both reliable and safe. Interest Rates Starting at 3.49%. This vehicle will have a 2 year motor vehicle inspection completed to ensure that it is safe for you and your family. This vehicle comes with a fresh oil change, full tank of ful and free MVI's for life! 

 

APPLY TODAY!

 

 www.jgauto.ca/get-approved

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From JG Financing & Auto Sales

2018 Hyundai Elantra...
 157,955 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic
2020 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 47,858 KM
$46,995 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota Tacoma 4...
 119,580 KM
$38,995 + tax & lic

Email JG Financing & Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
JG Financing & Auto Sales

JG Financing & Auto Sales

8 Treaty Trail, Truro, NS B6L 1V9

Call Dealer

902-843-XXXX

(click to show)

902-843-5511

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory