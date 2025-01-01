$10,990+ taxes & licensing
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport
Affordable Auto Sales NS
731 Willow Street, Truro, NS B2N 5H2
(902) 890-9423
$10,990
+ taxes & licensing
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 186,000 KM
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport AWD
Vehicle Features:
- 186,000 KM
- 2.4L L4 DOHC 16-valve
- 6-speed automatic transmission w/ manual mode
- Rear camera
- Climate control
- Bluetooth
- Fresh detail & wax
- New 2 year MVI
- FREE 30 day powertrain warranty with extended options available
FINANCING AVAILABLE!!!
Submit Your Application at www.affordableautosales.ca
Call / Text: 902-890-9423
Email: info@affordableautosales.ca
(902) 890-9423