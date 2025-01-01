Menu
<p><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; font-size: 14.0pt;><strong>2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport AWD</strong></span></p><p><em><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; font-size: 14.0pt;><strong>Vehicle Features:</strong></span></em><br /><span style=font-family: Cambria,serif;>- </span><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif;>186,000 KM</span><br /><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif;>- 2.4L L4 DOHC 16-valve</span><br /><span style=font-family: Cambria,serif;>- </span><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif;>6-speed automatic transmission w/ manual mode</span><br /><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif;>- Rear camera</span><br /><span style=font-family: Cambria,serif;>- </span><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif;>Climate control</span><br /><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif;>- Bluetooth</span><br /><span style=font-family: Cambria,serif;>- </span><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif;>Fresh detail & wax</span><br /><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif;>- New 2 year MVI</span><br /><span style=font-family: Cambria,serif;>- </span><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif;>FREE 30 day powertrain warranty with extended options available</span><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif;> </span><br /><br /><strong><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif;>FINANCING AVAILABLE!!!</span></strong><br /><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif;>Submit Your Application at</span><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif;> </span><a title=http://www.affordableautosales.ca href=http://www.affordableautosales.ca target=_blank rel=noopener noreferrer><span style=color: black;><span style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif; text-decoration-line: none;>www.affordableautosales.ca</span></span></a><span style=text-size-adjust: auto; caret-color: #000000; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; font-size: var(--font-size); --font-size: 13px !important;> </span><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif;> </span><br /><br /><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif;>Call / Text:</span><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif;> </span><a title=tel:902-890-9423 href=tel:902-890-9423><span style=color: black;><span style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif; text-decoration-line: none;>902-890-9423</span></span></a><br /><span style=text-size-adjust: auto; caret-color: #000000; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; font-size: var(--font-size); --font-size: 13px !important;>Email:</span><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif;> </span><a title=mailto:info@affordableautosales.ca href=mailto:info@affordableautosales.ca><span style=color: black;><span style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif; text-decoration-line: none;>info@affordableautosales.ca</span></span></a></p>

186,000 KM

$10,990

+ taxes & licensing
12899966

Affordable Auto Sales NS

731 Willow Street, Truro, NS B2N 5H2

(902) 890-9423

Used
186,000KM
VIN 5NMZTDLB0JH094093

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 186,000 KM

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport AWD

Vehicle Features:
- 186,000 KM
- 2.4L L4 DOHC 16-valve
- 6-speed automatic transmission w/ manual mode
- Rear camera
- Climate control
- Bluetooth
- Fresh detail & wax
- New 2 year MVI
- FREE 30 day powertrain warranty with extended options available 

FINANCING AVAILABLE!!!
Submit Your Application at www.affordableautosales.ca  

Call / Text: 902-890-9423
Email: info@affordableautosales.ca

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

