2018 Jeep Wrangler

113,000 KM

Details

$36,900

+ tax & licensing
Scammell Auto Limited

902-843-3313

SAHARA 4WD

Location

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

113,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10353906
  • Stock #: 1643
  • VIN: 1c4ajwbg7jl870648

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Purple
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 113,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

