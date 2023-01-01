Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Kia Sportage

77,075 KM

Details

$24,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$24,900

+ taxes & licensing

Scammell Auto Limited

902-843-3313

Contact Seller
2018 Kia Sportage

2018 Kia Sportage

LX AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Kia Sportage

LX AWD

Location

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-3313

  1. 10054503
  2. 10054503
  3. 10054503
  4. 10054503
  5. 10054503
  6. 10054503
  7. 10054503
  8. 10054503
  9. 10054503
  10. 10054503
  11. 10054503
  12. 10054503
  13. 10054503
  14. 10054503
  15. 10054503
  16. 10054503
  17. 10054503
  18. 10054503
  19. 10054503
  20. 10054503
  21. 10054503
  22. 10054503
  23. 10054503
  24. 10054503
  25. 10054503
  26. 10054503
  27. 10054503
  28. 10054503
  29. 10054503
  30. 10054503
  31. 10054503
  32. 10054503
  33. 10054503
  34. 10054503
  35. 10054503
  36. 10054503
Contact Seller

$24,900

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
77,075KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10054503
  • Stock #: 1558
  • VIN: KNDPMCAC7J7451903

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1558
  • Mileage 77,075 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Scammell Auto Limited

2018 Kia Sportage LX...
 77,075 KM
$24,900 + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Cruze...
 143,000 KM
$10,900 + tax & lic
2014 Kia Sorento EX ...
 107,536 KM
$14,900 + tax & lic

Email Scammell Auto Limited

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Scammell Auto Limited

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

Call Dealer

902-843-XXXX

(click to show)

902-843-3313

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory