$19,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2018 Mazda CX-3
TOURING AWD / APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO / ALLOY WHEELS /
2018 Mazda CX-3
TOURING AWD / APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO / ALLOY WHEELS /
Location
Scammell Auto Limited
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3
902-843-3313
$19,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
110,000KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JM1DKFC75J0301291
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 2212
- Mileage 110,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Scammell Auto Limited
2018 Mazda CX-3 TOURING AWD / APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO / ALLOY WHEELS / 110,000 KM $19,900 + tax & lic
2013 Volvo XC60 3.2 AWD 160,000 KM $13,900 + tax & lic
2016 Ford F-150 XLT SPORT SuperCrew SHORT BOX, GREAT SHAPE, 4WD 185,000 KM $1,300 + tax & lic
Email Scammell Auto Limited
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Scammell Auto Limited
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3
Call Dealer
902-843-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$19,900
+ taxes & licensing
Scammell Auto Limited
902-843-3313
2018 Mazda CX-3