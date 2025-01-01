Menu
<p><strong>2018 Mazda MAZDA3 SPORT GT</strong></p><p><span style=text-decoration: underline;>Affordable 2018 Mazda MAZDA3 SPORT GT! BRAND NEW INSPECTION and CLEAN CARFAX.</span></p><p> </p><p><em><strong>KEY HIGHLIGHTS!!!</strong></em></p><p>Great Deal + Easy Financing Available! We price all of our vehicles below market value for a quick sale! Cash or financing options are available for qualified buyers.</p><p>- Freshly detailed</p><p>- 214,000 Kilometers</p><p>- FULLY SERVICED AND CERTIFIED</p><p>- FWD</p><p>- Manual Transmission</p><p>- BRAND NEW 2-YEAR INSPECTION</p><p>- FREE-30 DAY POWERTRAIN WITH EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE.</p><p>- FRESH OIL CHANGE OR LIKE NEW OIL</p><p>- TIRES TO MATCH THE SEASON</p><p> </p><p><strong>FINANCING AVAILABLE!!</strong></p>

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

214,000 KM

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Mazda MAZDA3

GT

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

GT

Location

Affordable Auto Sales NS

731 Willow Street, Truro, NS B2N 5H2

(902) 890-9423

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
214,000KM
VIN 3MZBN1M33JM204873

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 214,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Mazda MAZDA3 SPORT GT

Affordable 2018 Mazda MAZDA3 SPORT GT! BRAND NEW INSPECTION and CLEAN CARFAX.

 

KEY HIGHLIGHTS!!!

Great Deal + Easy Financing Available! We price all of our vehicles below market value for a quick sale! Cash or financing options are available for qualified buyers.

- Freshly detailed

- 214,000 Kilometers

- FULLY SERVICED AND CERTIFIED

- FWD

- Manual Transmission

- BRAND NEW 2-YEAR INSPECTION

- FREE-30 DAY POWERTRAIN WITH EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE.

- FRESH OIL CHANGE OR LIKE NEW OIL

- TIRES TO MATCH THE SEASON

 

FINANCING AVAILABLE!!

 

Submit Your Application at www.affordableautosales.ca (http://www.affordableautosales.ca/)  

Call / Text: 902-890-9423

Email: info@affordableautosales.ca

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

2018 Mazda MAZDA3