2018 Nissan Kicks

84,000 KM

Details Features

$17,900

+ tax & licensing
2018 Nissan Kicks

SV

12314801

2018 Nissan Kicks

SV

Location

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-3313

$17,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
84,000KM
VIN 3n1cp5cu1jl532241

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 84,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

Scammell Auto Limited

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

$17,900

+ taxes & licensing

Scammell Auto Limited

902-843-3313

2018 Nissan Kicks