2018 RAM 1500

142,000 KM

$28,900

+ tax & licensing
SPORT CREW CAB / 4WD / LEATHER / NAVIGATION / SUNROOF / MAD MAX EDITION / APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-3313

Used
142,000KM
VIN 1c6rr7mt3js301143

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # CW-1143
  • Mileage 142,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2018 RAM 1500