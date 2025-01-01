Menu
2018 RAM 1500

110,000 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2018 RAM 1500

Express 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box *Ltd Avail*

12917723

2018 RAM 1500

Express 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box *Ltd Avail*

Location

Zacks Auto Sales

339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1

902-843-3900

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
110,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RR7KT8JS349191

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 49191
  • Mileage 110,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist

Additional Features

Automatic
4×4
Air Conditioning;Cruise Control;Power Windows

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Zacks Auto Sales

Zacks Auto Sales

339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1

902-843-3900

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Zacks Auto Sales

902-843-3900

2018 RAM 1500