$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2018 RAM 1500
Express 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box *Ltd Avail*
Location
Zacks Auto Sales
339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1
902-843-3900
Used
110,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RR7KT8JS349191
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 49191
- Mileage 110,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Brake Assist
Additional Features
Automatic
4×4
Air Conditioning;Cruise Control;Power Windows
