Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 RAM 1500

102,000 KM

Details Description Features

$38,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$38,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto World Truro

902-895-7444

Contact Seller
2018 RAM 1500

2018 RAM 1500

SPORT / NEW TIRES / HEMI / FINANCING /

Watch This Vehicle

2018 RAM 1500

SPORT / NEW TIRES / HEMI / FINANCING /

Location

Auto World Truro

204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1

902-895-7444

  1. 1633970007
  2. 1633970053
  3. 1633970066
  4. 1633970055
  5. 1633970063
  6. 1633970064
  7. 1633970065
  8. 1633970059
  9. 1633970056
  10. 1633970055
  11. 1633970054
  12. 1633970065
  13. 1633970057
  14. 1633970055
  15. 1633970054
  16. 1633970066
  17. 1633970058
  18. 1633970058
  19. 1633970065
  20. 1633970056
  21. 1633970066
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$38,995

+ taxes & licensing

102,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7750968

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 102,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Ram 1500 SPORT HEMI 5.7

Equipped with HEATED SEATS- HEATED STEERING WHEEL- BLUETOOTH- APPLE CAR PLAY- REMOTE START BRAND NEW TIRES and much more! 

FINANCING FOR EVERYONE!

ZERO $$$ DOWN!

UP TO $5000 CASH BACK!

MESSAGE TODAY!

With second-to-none quality control, unbeatable prices and incredible selection, you can be confident you will find the deal you are looking for at Auto World Sales & Service.  We work incredibly hard during our multi-point inspection to exceed all expectations, we include professional detailing, NS Safety and Inspection, Lube/oil & air filter changes as well as a thorough road test!  Please feel free to contact us by phone, e-mail or visit in person if you have any questions or to discuss your motoring needs. CarProof reports are available on all units.

Change your thinking about buying your next vehicle, Auto World Sales & Service, where every sold vehicle qualifies for a free oil change and free MVIs for life*

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Quads / Captains
Lumbar Support
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto World Truro

2015 Honda Civic LX ...
 48,000 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic
2016 Jeep Wrangler S...
 112,000 KM
$26,995 + tax & lic
2014 Hyundai Santa F...
 133,000 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto World Truro

Auto World Truro

Auto World Truro

204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1

Call Dealer

902-895-XXXX

(click to show)

902-895-7444

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory