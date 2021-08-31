2018 Ski-Doo Renegade

+ taxes & licensing
40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2
SUPER CLEAN SLED! financing Available! Low milage, reverse and electric start, studded track contact mike at (902) 899-2384 text or call$10,900Year2018MakeSki DooModel850 Renegade E-TECMileage3000 miEngine850 ccColorWhiteFuel Systemfuel injectedCooling Systemliqued cooled
