2018 Ski-Doo Renegade

3,000 MI

Details

$10,900

+ tax & licensing
$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

902-899-2384

2018 Ski-Doo Renegade

2018 Ski-Doo Renegade

850 E-Tec

2018 Ski-Doo Renegade

850 E-Tec

Location

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

902-899-2384

$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

3,000MI
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7803219
  • VIN: 2BPSUFJA5JV000159

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Snowmobile
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 2-cylinder
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 3,000 MI

Vehicle Description

SUPER CLEAN SLED! financing Available! Low milage, reverse and electric start, studded track contact mike at (902) 899-2384 text or call

$10,900Year2018MakeSki DooModel850 Renegade E-TECMileage3000 miEngine850 ccColorWhiteFuel Systemfuel injectedCooling Systemliqued cooled

Vehicle Features

FINANCING AVAILABLE!

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

