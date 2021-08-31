Menu
2018 Ski-Doo Renegade

5,400 MI

$10,900

+ tax & licensing
$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

902-899-2384

2018 Ski-Doo Renegade

2018 Ski-Doo Renegade

850 E-Tec

2018 Ski-Doo Renegade

850 E-Tec

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

902-899-2384

$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

5,400MI
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7803414
  VIN: 2BPSUFJA5JV000159

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Body Style Snowmobile
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 2-cylinder
  Passengers 2
  Mileage 5,400 MI

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition! Financing available! Reverse and electric start, heated hand and thumb warmers, studded track. Super clean sled! CONTACT MIKE FOR INFORMATION 902 899-2384

$10,900Year2018MakeSki DooModelRenegade 850 E-TECMileage5400 miEngine850 ccColorBlackFuel Systemfuel injectedCooling Systemliqued cooled

Vehicle Features

FINANCING AVAILABLE!

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

902-899-2384

