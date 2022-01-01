Menu
2018 Subaru Impreza

101,182 KM

Details

$27,900

+ tax & licensing
$27,900

+ taxes & licensing

Scammell Auto Limited

902-843-3313

2018 Subaru Impreza

2018 Subaru Impreza

2.0i Limited Sport-Tech W/ Eyesight Pack

2018 Subaru Impreza

2.0i Limited Sport-Tech W/ Eyesight Pack

Location

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-3313

$27,900

+ taxes & licensing

101,182KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8120107
  • Stock #: 1096
  • VIN: 4S3GTAZ63J3706124

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1096
  • Mileage 101,182 KM

Vehicle Description

Wow! Take a look at this Beautiful AWD Subaru Impreza! This car really stands out on our lot , and you'll be pleased to see how loaded with options it is, Starting with Alloy Wheels, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Navigation, Back Up Camera, Blind Spot Monitor, All Power Options, Push To Start, Satellite Radio, Air Conditioning, Collision Warning, Parking Sensors, Heated Steering Wheel, Bluetooth Audio, Cruise Control, Paddle Shifters, Lane Assist, Rear Wiper, Fog Lights, Traction Control, Aux Outlet, USB Port, Rear Spoiler. This car is in excellent shape, and is looking for a new owner! There is 101,000 kms on it, List Price: $27,900.


This Car comes with A New Multi Point Safety Inspection, 1 Month Powertrain Warranty, and an option to extend the warranty to what you would like! We offer competitive finance rates from Major banks including RBC, Scotiabank, CIBC, ScotiaDealer advantage and more! All credit applications welcome with over 13 lenders to give you the best shot at getting approved. Scammell Auto proudly serves the Truro, Bible Hill, New Glasgow, Antigonish, Cape Breton, Dartmouth, Halifax, Kentville, Amherst, Sackville, and greater area of Nova Scotia and New Brunswick. Scammell Auto Limited is a family run and operated business, come see us today for a unique and pleasant buying experience! You can view all of our inventory online @ www.scammellautosales.ca or give us a call- 902-843-3313 (office) or anytime at 902-899-8428. Scammell Auto Limited- Where Friends, Send Friends!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Power Windows
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Child Safety Locks
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

Email Scammell Auto Limited

Scammell Auto Limited

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-XXXX

902-843-3313

