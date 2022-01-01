2018 Subaru Impreza

$27,900 + taxes & licensing 1 0 1 , 1 8 2 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8120107

Stock #: 1096

VIN: 4S3GTAZ63J3706124

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Wagon

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 1096

Mileage 101,182 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Safety Child Safety Locks Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features Driver Side Airbag Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.