Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Subaru XV Crosstrek

117,000 KM

Details Features

$21,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Subaru XV Crosstrek

2.0i Sport

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Subaru XV Crosstrek

2.0i Sport

Location

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-3313

  1. 11234828
  2. 11234828
  3. 11234828
  4. 11234828
  5. 11234828
  6. 11234828
  7. 11234828
  8. 11234828
  9. 11234828
  10. 11234828
  11. 11234828
  12. 11234828
  13. 11234828
  14. 11234828
  15. 11234828
  16. 11234828
  17. 11234828
  18. 11234828
  19. 11234828
  20. 11234828
  21. 11234828
  22. 11234828
  23. 11234828
  24. 11234828
  25. 11234828
  26. 11234828
  27. 11234828
  28. 11234828
  29. 11234828
  30. 11234828
  31. 11234828
  32. 11234828
  33. 11234828
  34. 11234828
  35. 11234828
Contact Seller

$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
117,000KM
Used
VIN JF2GTAEC8JH233403

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour LEATHER/CLOTH
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 117,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Scammell Auto Limited

Used 2018 Subaru XV Crosstrek 2.0i Sport for sale in Truro, NS
2018 Subaru XV Crosstrek 2.0i Sport 117,000 KM $21,900 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Volkswagen Passat S 6A for sale in Truro, NS
2016 Volkswagen Passat S 6A 223,099 KM $10,900 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Mazda MAZDA3 i Sport AT 4-Door for sale in Truro, NS
2016 Mazda MAZDA3 i Sport AT 4-Door 185,000 KM $10,900 + tax & lic

Email Scammell Auto Limited

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Scammell Auto Limited

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

Call Dealer

902-843-XXXX

(click to show)

902-843-3313

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

Scammell Auto Limited

902-843-3313

Contact Seller
2018 Subaru XV Crosstrek