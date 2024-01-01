$21,900+ tax & licensing
2018 Subaru XV Crosstrek
2.0i Sport
2018 Subaru XV Crosstrek
2.0i Sport
Location
Scammell Auto Limited
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3
902-843-3313
$21,900
+ taxes & licensing
117,000KM
Used
VIN JF2GTAEC8JH233403
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour LEATHER/CLOTH
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 117,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Scammell Auto Limited
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3
2018 Subaru XV Crosstrek