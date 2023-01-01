Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Toyota 4Runner

132,000 KM

Details

$42,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Toyota 4Runner

Trail 4WD 3rd row seating

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Toyota 4Runner

Trail 4WD 3rd row seating

Location

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-3313

  1. 10787844
  2. 10787844
  3. 10787844
  4. 10787844
  5. 10787844
  6. 10787844
  7. 10787844
  8. 10787844
  9. 10787844
  10. 10787844
  11. 10787844
  12. 10787844
  13. 10787844
  14. 10787844
  15. 10787844
  16. 10787844
  17. 10787844
  18. 10787844
  19. 10787844
  20. 10787844
  21. 10787844
  22. 10787844
  23. 10787844
  24. 10787844
  25. 10787844
  26. 10787844
  27. 10787844
  28. 10787844
  29. 10787844
  30. 10787844
  31. 10787844
  32. 10787844
  33. 10787844
  34. 10787844
  35. 10787844
  36. 10787844
Contact Seller

$42,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
132,000KM
Used
VIN jtebu5jr2j5593125

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1787
  • Mileage 132,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Scammell Auto Limited

Used 2012 Mazda MAZDA3 GT for sale in Truro, NS
2012 Mazda MAZDA3 GT 133,000 KM $8,900 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Hyundai Tucson SE w/Preferred Package AWD for sale in Truro, NS
2016 Hyundai Tucson SE w/Preferred Package AWD 149,997 KM $19,900 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 High Country Crew Cab 4WD for sale in Truro, NS
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 High Country Crew Cab 4WD 1,760,000 KM $33,900 + tax & lic

Email Scammell Auto Limited

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Scammell Auto Limited

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

Call Dealer

902-843-XXXX

(click to show)

902-843-3313

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$42,900

+ taxes & licensing

Scammell Auto Limited

902-843-3313

Contact Seller
2018 Toyota 4Runner