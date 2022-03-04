Menu
2018 Toyota C-HR

87,525 KM

Details Features

$25,900

+ tax & licensing
Scammell Auto Limited

902-843-3313

XLE

XLE

Location

87,525KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8473692
  • Stock #: 1170
  • VIN: NMTKHMBX1JR031967

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 87,525 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Cruise Control
Child Safety Locks
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

