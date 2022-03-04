2018 Toyota C-HR

$25,900 + taxes & licensing 8 7 , 5 2 5 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8473692

8473692 Stock #: 1170

1170 VIN: NMTKHMBX1JR031967

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 87,525 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Safety Child Safety Locks Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features Driver Side Airbag Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

