Scammell Auto Limited
902-843-3313
2018 Toyota C-HR
XLE
Location
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3
87,525KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8473692
- Stock #: 1170
- VIN: NMTKHMBX1JR031967
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 87,525 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Child Safety Locks
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
