Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>Affordable 2018 Volkswagen Golf– Clean Carfax – Brand New Inspection!</strong></span></p><p> </p><p><em><strong>KEY HIGHLIGHTS!!!</strong></em></p><p>Great Deal + Easy Financing Available!</p><p>We price all of our vehicles below market value for a quick sale! Cash or financing options are available for qualified buyers.</p><p>30 DAY Powertrain Warranty with Extended Options Available</p><p>180,000 Kilometer’s</p><p>Clean Carfax</p><p>Brand new 2-year inspection.</p><p>Fully checked over and certified.</p><p>Tires to match the season.</p><p>Fresh oil change or like-new oil!</p><p>Automatic Transmission</p><p> </p><p><em><strong>FINANCING AVAILABLE!!!</strong></em></p><p>Submit Your Application at www.affordableautosales.ca (http://www.affordableautosales.ca/)</p><p>Call / Text: 902-890-9423</p><p>Email: info@affordableautosales.cA</p>

2018 Volkswagen Golf

180,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Volkswagen Golf

COMFORTLINE

Watch This Vehicle
13196114

2018 Volkswagen Golf

COMFORTLINE

Location

Affordable Auto Sales NS

731 Willow Street, Truro, NS B2N 5H2

(902) 890-9423

  1. 1763657009854
  2. 1763657010317
  3. 1763657010755
  4. 1763657011180
  5. 1763657011573
  6. 1763657012019
  7. 1763657012428
  8. 1763657012848
  9. 1763657013266
  10. 1763657013673
  11. 1763657014075
  12. 1763657014468
Contact Seller

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
180,000KM
VIN 3VWG17AU5JM283268

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 180,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Affordable 2018 Volkswagen Golf– Clean Carfax – Brand New Inspection!

 

KEY HIGHLIGHTS!!!

Great Deal + Easy Financing Available!

We price all of our vehicles below market value for a quick sale! Cash or financing options are available for qualified buyers.

30 DAY Powertrain Warranty with Extended Options Available

180,000 Kilometer’s

Clean Carfax

Brand new 2-year inspection.

Fully checked over and certified.

Tires to match the season.

Fresh oil change or like-new oil!

Automatic Transmission

 

FINANCING AVAILABLE!!!

Submit Your Application at www.affordableautosales.ca (http://www.affordableautosales.ca/)

Call / Text: 902-890-9423

Email: info@affordableautosales.cA

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Affordable Auto Sales NS

Used 2018 Volkswagen Golf COMFORTLINE for sale in Truro, NS
2018 Volkswagen Golf COMFORTLINE 180,000 KM $10,999 + tax & lic
Used 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 for sale in Truro, NS
2019 GMC Sierra 1500 200,000 KM $22,400 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Audi Q7 3.0L Premium for sale in Truro, NS
2013 Audi Q7 3.0L Premium 195,000 KM $10,999 + tax & lic

Email Affordable Auto Sales NS

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Affordable Auto Sales NS

Affordable Auto Sales NS

Location 1

731 Willow Street, Truro, NS B2N 5H2

Call Dealer

(902) 890-XXXX

(click to show)

(902) 890-9423

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Affordable Auto Sales NS

(902) 890-9423

2018 Volkswagen Golf