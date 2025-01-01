Menu
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

59,500 KM

Details Features

$25,900

+ tax & licensing
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

SEL Premium 4Motion

12314780

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

SEL Premium 4Motion

Location

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-3313

$25,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
59,500KM
VIN 3VV4B7AX4JM203716

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # CW-3716
  • Mileage 59,500 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Scammell Auto Limited

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-XXXX

902-843-3313

$25,900

+ taxes & licensing

Scammell Auto Limited

902-843-3313

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan