Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong>Affordable 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Trendline!</strong></p><p><em><strong>KEY HIGHLIGHTS!!!</strong></em></p><p>Great Deal + Easy Financing Available!</p><p>We price all of our vehicles below market value for a quick sale! Cash or financing options are available for qualified buyers.</p><p> </p><p>-<span style=white-space: pre;> </span>Automatic Transmission </p><p>-<span style=white-space: pre;> </span>Auto, FWD, 2.0L 4cyl,</p><p>-<span style=white-space: pre;> </span>30 DAY Powertrain Warranty with Extended Options Available</p><p>-<span style=white-space: pre;> </span>174,000 Kilometers</p><p>-<span style=white-space: pre;> </span>Brand new 2-year inspection.</p><p>-<span style=white-space: pre;> </span>Fully checked over and certified.</p><p>-<span style=white-space: pre;> </span>Tires to match the season.</p><p>-<span style=white-space: pre;> </span>Fresh oil change or like-new oil!</p><p><strong>FINANCING AVAILABLE!!</strong></p><p>Submit Your Application at www.affordableautosales.ca (http://www.affordableautosales.ca/)</p><p>Call / Text: 902-890-9423</p><p>Email: info@affordableautosales.ca</p>

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

174,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,300

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

Trendline

Watch This Vehicle
13121138

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

Trendline

Location

Affordable Auto Sales NS

731 Willow Street, Truro, NS B2N 5H2

(902) 890-9423

  1. 1761751480
  2. 1761751480
  3. 1761751480
  4. 1761751480
  5. 1761751480
  6. 1761751480
  7. 1761751480
  8. 1761751480
Contact Seller

$13,300

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
174,000KM
VIN 3VV1B7AX5JM031800

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 174,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Affordable 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Trendline!

KEY HIGHLIGHTS!!!

Great Deal + Easy Financing Available!

We price all of our vehicles below market value for a quick sale! Cash or financing options are available for qualified buyers.

 

- Automatic Transmission 

- Auto, FWD, 2.0L 4cyl,

- 30 DAY Powertrain Warranty with Extended Options Available

- 174,000 Kilometers

- Brand new 2-year inspection.

- Fully checked over and certified.

- Tires to match the season.

- Fresh oil change or like-new oil!

FINANCING AVAILABLE!!

Submit Your Application at www.affordableautosales.ca (http://www.affordableautosales.ca/)

Call / Text: 902-890-9423

Email: info@affordableautosales.ca

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Affordable Auto Sales NS

Used 2017 Mazda MAZDA3 GS for sale in Truro, NS
2017 Mazda MAZDA3 GS 200,000 KM $10,999 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Premium for sale in Truro, NS
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Premium 171,000 KM $10,399 + tax & lic
Used 2013 RAM 1500 SPORT for sale in Truro, NS
2013 RAM 1500 SPORT 199,000 KM $15,999 + tax & lic

Email Affordable Auto Sales NS

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Affordable Auto Sales NS

Affordable Auto Sales NS

Location 1

731 Willow Street, Truro, NS B2N 5H2

Call Dealer

(902) 890-XXXX

(click to show)

(902) 890-9423

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,300

+ taxes & licensing>

Affordable Auto Sales NS

(902) 890-9423

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan