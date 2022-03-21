$32,900+ tax & licensing
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan
SEL Premium 4Motion
Location
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3
114,651KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8735006
- Stock #: 1222
- VIN: 3VV4B7AX7JM024490
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 114,651 KM
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Power Windows
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Child Safety Locks
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3