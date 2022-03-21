Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

114,651 KM

Details Features

$32,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$32,900

+ taxes & licensing

Scammell Auto Limited

902-843-3313

Contact Seller
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

SEL Premium 4Motion

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

SEL Premium 4Motion

Location

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-3313

  1. 8735006
  2. 8735006
  3. 8735006
  4. 8735006
  5. 8735006
  6. 8735006
  7. 8735006
  8. 8735006
  9. 8735006
  10. 8735006
  11. 8735006
  12. 8735006
  13. 8735006
  14. 8735006
  15. 8735006
  16. 8735006
  17. 8735006
  18. 8735006
  19. 8735006
  20. 8735006
  21. 8735006
  22. 8735006
  23. 8735006
  24. 8735006
  25. 8735006
  26. 8735006
  27. 8735006
  28. 8735006
  29. 8735006
  30. 8735006
Contact Seller

$32,900

+ taxes & licensing

114,651KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8735006
  • Stock #: 1222
  • VIN: 3VV4B7AX7JM024490

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1222
  • Mileage 114,651 KM

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Power Windows
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Child Safety Locks
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Scammell Auto Limited

2018 Volkswagen Tigu...
 114,651 KM
$32,900 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Elantra...
 66,000 KM
$20,900 + tax & lic
2020 Buick Encore Sp...
 32,000 KM
$29,900 + tax & lic

Email Scammell Auto Limited

Scammell Auto Limited

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

Call Dealer

902-843-XXXX

(click to show)

902-843-3313

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory