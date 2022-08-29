$39,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$39,900
+ taxes & licensing
Scammell Auto Limited
902-843-3313
2019 Audi A5
2019 Audi A5
Premium Sportback quattro
Location
Scammell Auto Limited
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3
902-843-3313
$39,900
+ taxes & licensing
53,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9234493
- Stock #: 1347
- VIN: wauancf50ka079741
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1347
- Mileage 53,000 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Scammell Auto Limited
Scammell Auto Limited
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3