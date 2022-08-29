Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Audi A5

53,000 KM

Details

$39,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$39,900

+ taxes & licensing

Scammell Auto Limited

902-843-3313

Contact Seller
2019 Audi A5

2019 Audi A5

Premium Sportback quattro

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Audi A5

Premium Sportback quattro

Location

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-3313

  1. 9234493
  2. 9234493
  3. 9234493
  4. 9234493
  5. 9234493
  6. 9234493
  7. 9234493
  8. 9234493
  9. 9234493
  10. 9234493
  11. 9234493
  12. 9234493
  13. 9234493
  14. 9234493
  15. 9234493
  16. 9234493
  17. 9234493
  18. 9234493
  19. 9234493
  20. 9234493
  21. 9234493
  22. 9234493
  23. 9234493
  24. 9234493
  25. 9234493
  26. 9234493
  27. 9234493
  28. 9234493
  29. 9234493
  30. 9234493
  31. 9234493
  32. 9234493
  33. 9234493
  34. 9234493
  35. 9234493
  36. 9234493
  37. 9234493
  38. 9234493
  39. 9234493
  40. 9234493
  41. 9234493
  42. 9234493
  43. 9234493
  44. 9234493
  45. 9234493
  46. 9234493
  47. 9234493
  48. 9234493
  49. 9234493
  50. 9234493
Contact Seller

$39,900

+ taxes & licensing

53,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9234493
  • Stock #: 1347
  • VIN: wauancf50ka079741

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1347
  • Mileage 53,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Scammell Auto Limited

2016 Mercedes-Benz E...
 55,000 KM
$34,900 + tax & lic
2019 Cadillac XT5 Lu...
 64,000 KM
$40,900 + tax & lic
2009 Hyundai Tucson ...
 135,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Scammell Auto Limited

Scammell Auto Limited

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

Call Dealer

902-843-XXXX

(click to show)

902-843-3313

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory