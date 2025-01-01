Menu
2019 BMW X3

95,000 KM

Details

$43,900

+ taxes & licensing
2019 BMW X3

M40I SERIES / PANO ROOF/ LEATHER / APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO / PUSH BUTTON START & REVERSE CAMERA / NAVIAGTION /

12662193

2019 BMW X3

M40I SERIES / PANO ROOF/ LEATHER / APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO / PUSH BUTTON START & REVERSE CAMERA / NAVIAGTION /

Location

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-266-4478

$43,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
95,000KM
VIN 5UXTS3C52KLR74076

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Mileage 95,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Scammell Auto Limited

Used 2019 BMW X3 M40I SERIES / PANO ROOF/ LEATHER / APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO / PUSH BUTTON START & REVERSE CAMERA / NAVIAGTION / for sale in Truro, NS
2019 BMW X3 M40I SERIES / PANO ROOF/ LEATHER / APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO / PUSH BUTTON START & REVERSE CAMERA / NAVIAGTION / 95,000 KM $43,900 + tax & lic
Used 2005 Harley-Davidson FLHTCUI ULTRA CLASSIC / ALL ORIGINAL for sale in Truro, NS
2005 Harley-Davidson FLHTCUI ULTRA CLASSIC / ALL ORIGINAL 105,000 KM $10,900 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Kia Rio LX for sale in Truro, NS
2019 Kia Rio LX 56,000 KM $16,500 + tax & lic

Scammell Auto Limited

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-266-4478

2019 BMW X3