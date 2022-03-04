Menu
2019 CAN AM 1000 OUTLANDER XMR

2,300 KM

Details Description

$11,900

+ tax & licensing
$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

902-899-2384

Location

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

2,300KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8496654
  • VIN: 3JBLKAT21HJ000124

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 2,300 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition! Financing available!!Power steering, alloy wheels with good rubber, front and rear bumpers, winch, LED spotlight and 2 LED driving lights. Real nice bike!

WWW.MIKESRECREATIONANDCYCLE.CA

Year

2019

Make

Can Am

Model

Outlander 650 XMR EPS

Mileage

2300 MILES

Engine

650 cc

Drive

4WD

Color

Yellow

Fuel System

fuel injected

Cooling System

liqued cooled

