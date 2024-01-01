Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><br />Excellent condition,financing available,power steering,roof with roof rack,LED Light bar,full glass windshield with wiper,rear window,rear view mirror,side mirrors,lower door inserts,rock sliders,front bumper with LED lights,wench,skid plates,fender flares,FOX gas shocks,CAN AM stereo and speakers,rear bumper,rear cargo box,tire rack that moves up to allow access to cargo box,spare wheel and tire,custom blacked out wheels<br /><br />$23,900 +hst<br />Year    2019<br />Make    Can Am<br />Model    Maverick X3 TURBO DPS<br />Mileage    3216 mi<br />Engine    1000 cc<br />Drive    4WD<br />Color    Blue and Black<br />Fuel System    fuel injected<br />Cooling System    liquid cooled</p>

2019 Can-Am MAVERICK 1000

3,216 MI

Details Description

$23,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Can-Am MAVERICK 1000

X3 Turbo DPS

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Can-Am MAVERICK 1000

X3 Turbo DPS

Location

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

902-899-2384

  1. 1727707969
  2. 1727707968
  3. 1727707969
  4. 1727707970
  5. 1727707970
  6. 1727707969
  7. 1727707969
  8. 1727707970
  9. 1727707970
Contact Seller

$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
3,216MI
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style UTV / Side By Side
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Mileage 3,216 MI

Vehicle Description


Excellent condition,financing available,power steering,roof with roof rack,LED Light bar,full glass windshield with wiper,rear window,rear view mirror,side mirrors,lower door inserts,rock sliders,front bumper with LED lights,wench,skid plates,fender flares,FOX gas shocks,CAN AM stereo and speakers,rear bumper,rear cargo box,tire rack that moves up to allow access to cargo box,spare wheel and tire,custom blacked out wheels

$23,900 +hst
Year    2019
Make    Can Am
Model    Maverick X3 TURBO DPS
Mileage    3216 mi
Engine    1000 cc
Drive    4WD
Color    Blue and Black
Fuel System    fuel injected
Cooling System    liquid cooled

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mike's Recreation & Cycle

Used 2017 Polaris RZR 1000 XP EPS for sale in Truro, NS
2017 Polaris RZR 1000 XP EPS 2,996 MI $14,900 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Can-Am Commander 800 XT EPS for sale in Truro, NS
2015 Can-Am Commander 800 XT EPS 3,549 MI $10,900 + tax & lic
Used 2021 CF Moto Z Force 950 Sport EPS for sale in Truro, NS
2021 CF Moto Z Force 950 Sport EPS 3,038 MI $13,900 + tax & lic

Email Mike's Recreation & Cycle

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mike's Recreation & Cycle

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

Call Dealer

902-899-XXXX

(click to show)

902-899-2384

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

902-899-2384

Contact Seller
2019 Can-Am MAVERICK 1000