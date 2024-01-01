$23,900+ tax & licensing
2019 Can-Am MAVERICK 1000
X3 Turbo DPS
Mike's Recreation & Cycle
40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2
902-899-2384
- Body Style UTV / Side By Side
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Mileage 3,216 MI
Excellent condition,financing available,power steering,roof with roof rack,LED Light bar,full glass windshield with wiper,rear window,rear view mirror,side mirrors,lower door inserts,rock sliders,front bumper with LED lights,wench,skid plates,fender flares,FOX gas shocks,CAN AM stereo and speakers,rear bumper,rear cargo box,tire rack that moves up to allow access to cargo box,spare wheel and tire,custom blacked out wheels
Year 2019
Make Can Am
Model Maverick X3 TURBO DPS
Mileage 3216 mi
Engine 1000 cc
Drive 4WD
Color Blue and Black
Fuel System fuel injected
Cooling System liquid cooled
