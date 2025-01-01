$22,900+ taxes & licensing
2019 Can-Am MAVERICK 1000
X3 Turbo DPS
Location
Mike's Recreation & Cycle
40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2
902-899-2384
Vehicle Details
- Body Style UTV / Side By Side
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Mileage 600 MI
Vehicle Description
Excellent condition! Only 600 miles! Financing available! Full cab enclosure including: roof, full glass windshield with electric wiper and washer, rear window, side doors with lower insert, upper soft removable windows, rear view mirror, side mirrors, LED back up lights, aluminum skid plate, wench, blacked out alloy wheels with like new tires, fender flairs, rock sliders. Also included: rear quick detach trunk, cab heater insert made for the X3. Super nice bike!!!!
Year 2019
Make Can Am
Model Maverick X3 TURBO DPS
Mileage 600 mi
Engine 1000 cc
Drive 4WD
Color Red and Black
Fuel System fuel injected
Cooling System liquid cooled
