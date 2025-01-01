2019 Can-Am MAVERICK 1000

Menu
Excellent condition! Only 600 miles! Financing available! Full cab enclosure including: roof, full glass windshield with electric wiper and washer, rear window, side doors with lower insert, upper soft removable windows, rear view mirror, side mirrors, LED back up lights, aluminum skid plate, wench, blacked out alloy wheels with like new tires, fender flairs, rock sliders. Also included: rear quick detach trunk, cab heater insert made for the X3. Super nice bike!!!!

$22,900
Year    2019
Make    Can Am
Model    Maverick X3 TURBO DPS
Mileage    600 mi
Engine    1000 cc
Drive    4WD
Color    Red and Black
Fuel System    fuel injected
Cooling System    liquid cooled

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

902-899-2384

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition! Only 600 miles! Financing available! Full cab enclosure including: roof, full glass windshield with electric wiper and washer, rear window, side doors with lower insert, upper soft removable windows, rear view mirror, side mirrors, LED back up lights, aluminum skid plate, wench, blacked out alloy wheels with like new tires, fender flairs, rock sliders. Also included: rear quick detach trunk, cab heater insert made for the X3. Super nice bike!!!!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

