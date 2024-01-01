$12,900+ tax & licensing
2019 CAN AM Maverick 800 Trail EPS
Location
Mike's Recreation & Cycle
40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2
902-899-2384
Vehicle Details
- Body Style UTV / Side By Side
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Excellent condition! Financing available! Power steering, full enclosure including: front glass windshield, aluminum roof, rear window, full doors with upper enclosure windows heater with defrost, full aluminum skid plates, rock sliders, winch, roof LED light bar, LED bar on bumper, side mirrors, center rear view mirror, large rear trunk, quick detach gas can, brand new spare wheel and tire mounted on rear, ITP 28" tires on blacked out CanAm wheels. Real clean bike!!!
Year 2019
Make Can Am
Model Maverick 800 Trail EPS
Mileage 6200 mi
Engine 800 cc
Drive 4WD
Color Red and Black
Fuel System fuel injected
Cooling System liquid cooled
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Mike's Recreation & Cycle
902-899-2384