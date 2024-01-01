Menu
Excellent condition! Financing available! Power steering, full enclosure including: front glass windshield, aluminum roof, rear window, full doors with upper enclosure windows heater with defrost, full aluminum skid plates, rock sliders, winch, roof LED light bar, LED bar on bumper, side mirrors, center rear view mirror, large rear trunk, quick detach gas can, brand new spare wheel and tire mounted on rear, ITP 28 tires on blacked out CanAm wheels. Real clean bike!!!

$12,900
Year    2019
Make    Can Am
Model    Maverick 800 Trail EPS
Mileage    6200 mi
Engine    800 cc
Drive    4WD
Color    Red and Black
Fuel System    fuel injected
Cooling System    liquid cooled

2019 CAN AM Maverick 800 Trail EPS

Details Description

$12,900

+ tax & licensing
2019 CAN AM Maverick 800 Trail EPS

2019 CAN AM Maverick 800 Trail EPS

Location

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

902-899-2384

Sale

$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  Body Style UTV / Side By Side
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition! Financing available! Power steering, full enclosure including: front glass windshield, aluminum roof, rear window, full doors with upper enclosure windows heater with defrost, full aluminum skid plates, rock sliders, winch, roof LED light bar, LED bar on bumper, side mirrors, center rear view mirror, large rear trunk, quick detach gas can, brand new spare wheel and tire mounted on rear, ITP 28" tires on blacked out CanAm wheels. Real clean bike!!!

$12,900
Year    2019
Make    Can Am
Model    Maverick 800 Trail EPS
Mileage    6200 mi
Engine    800 cc
Drive    4WD
Color    Red and Black
Fuel System    fuel injected
Cooling System    liquid cooled

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

902-899-XXXX

902-899-2384

$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

902-899-2384

2019 CAN AM Maverick 800 Trail EPS