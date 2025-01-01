$12,495+ tax & licensing
2019 CAN AM Maverick 800 Trail EPS
Location
Mike's Recreation & Cycle
40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2
902-899-2384
Vehicle Details
- Body Style UTV / Side By Side
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Mileage 3,800 MI
Vehicle Description
Excellent condition,Roof,Can Am front and rear bumpers,half windshield,rock sliders,rear trunk,heater with defrost,wench,rear view mirror,rear window,full doors,nice bike
Year 2019
Make Can Am
Model Maverick 800 Trail EPS
Engine 800 cc
Drive 4WD
Color Red and Black
Fuel System fuel injected
Cooling System liquid cooled
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Mike's Recreation & Cycle
