Excellent condition,Roof,Can Am front and rear bumpers,half windshield,rock sliders,rear trunk,heater with defrost,wench,rear view mirror,rear window,full doors,nice bike

$12,495
Year    2019
Make    Can Am
Model    Maverick 800 Trail EPS
Mileage    3800 mi
Engine    800 cc
Drive    4WD
Color    Red and Black
Fuel System    fuel injected
Cooling System    liquid cooled

2019 CAN AM Maverick 800 Trail EPS

3,800 MI

Details Description

$12,495

+ tax & licensing
2019 CAN AM Maverick 800 Trail EPS

2019 CAN AM Maverick 800 Trail EPS

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

902-899-2384

$12,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
3,800MI
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style UTV / Side By Side
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Mileage 3,800 MI

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition,Roof,Can Am front and rear bumpers,half windshield,rock sliders,rear trunk,heater with defrost,wench,rear view mirror,rear window,full doors,nice bike

$12,495
Year    2019
Make    Can Am
Model    Maverick 800 Trail EPS
Mileage    3800 mi
Engine    800 cc
Drive    4WD
Color    Red and Black
Fuel System    fuel injected
Cooling System    liquid cooled

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

902-899-2384

$12,495

+ taxes & licensing

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

902-899-2384

2019 CAN AM Maverick 800 Trail EPS