Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 CAN AM Maverick X3 XRC Turbo R

2,000 KM

Details Description

$36,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$36,000

+ taxes & licensing

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

902-899-2384

Contact Seller
2019 CAN AM Maverick X3 XRC Turbo R

2019 CAN AM Maverick X3 XRC Turbo R

Financing Available!!!

Watch This Vehicle

2019 CAN AM Maverick X3 XRC Turbo R

Financing Available!!!

Location

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

902-899-2384

  1. 8463600
  2. 8463600
  3. 8463600
  4. 8463600
  5. 8463600
  6. 8463600
  7. 8463600
  8. 8463600
  9. 8463600
  10. 8463600
  11. 8463600
  12. 8463600
  13. 8463600
  14. 8463600
  15. 8463600
  16. 8463600
Contact Seller

$36,000

+ taxes & licensing

2,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8463600
  • VIN: 3JBVVAW40KK000490

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 2,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition! Financing available! This bike has close to $30,000 in upgrades and is in MINT condition!putting out about 240 hp Full Race Works suspension, bigger turbo with waste gate, programmed with turner, shaved clutch, clutch is also snorkled, custom built roof with color match paint, rock sliders,winch and full doors, larger wheels with 32" tires, blacked out 1/2 windshield, 3 point harness. Tons more!!! Contact Mike for information (902) 899-2384

$36,000

Year

2019

Make

Can Am

Model

Maverick X3 XRC Turbo R

Mileage

2000 km

Engine

900 Turbo cc

Drive

4WD

Color

Blue and Black

Fuel System

fuel injected

Cooling System

liqued cooled

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Mike's Recreation & Cycle

2009 Harley Davidson...
 49,000 KM
$15,900 + tax & lic
2007 Harley-Davidson...
 60,000 KM
$12,900 + tax & lic
2020 Harley Davidson...
 6,651 KM
$33,900 + tax & lic

Email Mike's Recreation & Cycle

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

Call Dealer

902-899-XXXX

(click to show)

902-899-2384

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory