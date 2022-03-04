$36,000+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
902-899-2384
2019 CAN AM Maverick X3 XRC Turbo R
Financing Available!!!
Location
Mike's Recreation & Cycle
40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2
902-899-2384
$36,000
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8463600
- VIN: 3JBVVAW40KK000490
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 2,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Excellent condition! Financing available! This bike has close to $30,000 in upgrades and is in MINT condition!putting out about 240 hp Full Race Works suspension, bigger turbo with waste gate, programmed with turner, shaved clutch, clutch is also snorkled, custom built roof with color match paint, rock sliders,winch and full doors, larger wheels with 32" tires, blacked out 1/2 windshield, 3 point harness. Tons more!!! Contact Mike for information (902) 899-2384
$36,000
Year
2019
Make
Can Am
Model
Maverick X3 XRC Turbo R
Mileage
2000 km
Engine
900 Turbo cc
Drive
4WD
Color
Blue and Black
Fuel System
fuel injected
Cooling System
liqued cooled
