Mike's Recreation & Cycle
902-899-2384
2019 CAN AM OUTLANDER
650 XMR EPS Financing Available!!!
Mike's Recreation & Cycle
40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2
902-899-2384
2,300KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8463594
- VIN: 3JBLKAT21HJ000124
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Yellow
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 2,300 KM
Vehicle Description
Excellent condition! Financing available!!Power steering, alloy wheels with good rubber, front and rear bumpers, winch, LED spotlight and 2 LED driving lights. Real nice bike!
Year
2019
Make
Can Am
Model
Outlander 650 XMR EPS
Mileage
2300 MILES
Engine
650 cc
Drive
4WD
Color
Yellow
Fuel System
fuel injected
Cooling System
liqued cooled
Mike's Recreation & Cycle
40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2