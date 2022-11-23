$11,900+ tax & licensing
2019 CAN AM OUTLANDER
850 XT EPS FINANCING AVAILABLE
Location
Mike's Recreation & Cycle
40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 2,400 KM
Vehicle Description
Excellent condition! Financing available! Power steering, blackedout CanAm wheels, like new tires, front are rear bumpers, wench, fender protectors,CanAm quick detach faring with windshield. Mirrors, heated hand and thumb warmers. Real nice bike with low milage!!! Contact Mike for information at (902) 899-2384
Year
2019
Make
Can Am
Model
Outlander 850 XT EPS
Mileage
2400 MILES
Engine
850 cc
Drive
4WD
Color
Red
Fuel System
fuel injected
Cooling System
liqued cooled
