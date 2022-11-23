Menu
2019 CAN AM OUTLANDER

2,400 KM

Details

$11,900

+ tax & licensing
$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

902-899-2384

2019 CAN AM OUTLANDER

2019 CAN AM OUTLANDER

850 XT EPS FINANCING AVAILABLE

2019 CAN AM OUTLANDER

850 XT EPS FINANCING AVAILABLE

Location

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

902-899-2384

$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

2,400KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9382300
  • VIN: 3JBLKAU42KJ000645

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 2,400 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition! Financing available! Power steering, blackedout CanAm wheels, like new tires, front are rear bumpers, wench, fender protectors,CanAm quick detach faring with windshield. Mirrors, heated hand and thumb warmers. Real nice bike with low milage!!! Contact Mike for information at (902) 899-2384

$11,900

Year

2019

Make

Can Am

Model

Outlander 850 XT EPS

Mileage

2400 MILES

Engine

850 cc

Drive

4WD

Color

Red

Fuel System

fuel injected

Cooling System

liqued cooled

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

902-899-XXXX

902-899-2384

