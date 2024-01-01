$9,995+ tax & licensing
2019 Can-Am Ryker
600 ACE
2019 Can-Am Ryker
600 ACE
Location
Mike's Recreation & Cycle
40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2
902-899-2384
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Cruiser / Chopper
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Mileage 5,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Excellent condition,financing available,fully automatic with revers,faring with windshield,Bluetooth stereo,mirrors,rear flip up passenger seat,real nice bike
Year 2019
Make Can Am
Model RYKER 600 ACE
Mileage 5000 km
Engine 600 cc
Color Black Denom
Fuel System fuel injected
Cooling System liquid cooled
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Mike's Recreation & Cycle
