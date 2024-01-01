2019 Can-Am Ryker

Menu
Excellent condition,financing available,fully automatic with revers,faring with windshield,Bluetooth stereo,mirrors,rear flip up passenger seat,real nice bike

$9,995
Year    2019
Make    Can Am
Model    RYKER 600 ACE
Mileage    5000 km
Engine    600 cc
Color    Black Denom
Fuel System    fuel injected
Cooling System    liquid cooled

Location

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

902-899-2384

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Cruiser / Chopper
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Mileage 5,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition,financing available,fully automatic with revers,faring with windshield,Bluetooth stereo,mirrors,rear flip up passenger seat,real nice bike

